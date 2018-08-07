The new Energizer Power Max P490S and P490 have been presented

When we hear the name Energizer, we immediately think about batteries, or a certain pink bunny. This time, we have to think about smartphones, the new Energizer Power Max P490S and P490.

Both phones come with a 4.95” screen with a 18:9 aspect ratio (no notch included), dual front (5MP + VGA) and back cameras (8MP + VGA), a screen protector and shockproof shell and an impressive 4000mAh battery. The differences between these phones include that the Power Max P490S is designed for 4G networks, it comes with a Mediatek MT6739WA Quad Core 1.3 GHz processor, 16GB of storage and 2GB RAM. While the P490 is for 3G only and comes with a Mediatek MT6580M Quad Core 1.3 GHz processor, 8GB of storage and 1GB RAM.

These smartphones also allow you to have two separate phone lines since they have dual SIM capabilities and you can increase their storage space with a micro SD card up to 32GB. Another interesting fact is that the 3G Energizer Power Max P490’s battery can go up to 21 days on standby or up to 14 hours of internet surfing, and the 4G model can give you up to 7.5 hours of uninterrupted game play.