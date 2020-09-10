Google released the stable build of Android 11 recently. Yesterday, manufacturers including OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO, and Realme announced that they are releasing final beta ROMs with Android 11 update for their individual UIs. Today, at its HDC 2020, HUAWEI has announced the EMUI 11 update. It brings a host of new features and improves on the existing ones. Here is all you need to know about the EMUI 11.

EMUI 11: Always On Display

There’s a new Always On Display that is present under Settings> Home screen & wallpaper > Always On Display. You can choose from various styles from categories like Artistic category. The Mondrian Style, Paradox, and Memphis styles are some of the new additions. You may choose any layout or colour at the bottom of the UI. You also have the choice to take a photo by tapping on the Camera icon, or pick one from Gallery. Based on your selection, AI will take care of the rest and generate the best colour palette.

Smart Multi-Window

To activate Smart Multi-Window in EMUI 11:

You need to swipe inwards from either side of the screen and hold to access the edge panel. Drag an app out to initiate Smart Multi-Window. Tap the upper right icon (marked in red rectangle in the above image) of an app window in the multi-task management UI. When you’re gaming or watching a video, you can reply to messages in a floating window without exiting or minimizing the active app(s). When opening new apps directly from an app, such as Maps or opening an attachment on an email, the new window will launch as a floating window so as to minimize disruption.

You can now also adjust the size of floating windows. You can do it by dragging either of the corners at the bottom. To move its position, you can press and hold the top bar on the window to move its position. It can be minimized by tapping the minimize button at the top left corner. Further, it can be accessed by tapping the new floating icon. Tap the floating icon to show the full list of minimized floating windows.

EMUI 11: Multi-screen Collaboration 3.0

EMUI 11 supports multiple windows as part of Multi-screen Collaboration 3.0. You can tap your smartphone to the Huawei Share tag on a MateBook to activate Multi-screen Collaboration. Currently, this feature supports up to three floating windows at once. You can also directly edit files saved on the smartphone through the PC.

Moreover, with EMUI 11 you can turn your smartphone into a scanner in Multi-screen Collaboration 3.0. It also allows calls on other devices. When there’s an incoming audio/video call, simply tap the icon on the PC display to answer the call. You can use the microphone and webcam on the PC to conduct the call.

EMUI features: Other

With EMUI 11, MeeTime is expanding to 12 more countries including Germany, France, Italy Spain, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Poland, Singapore, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa. It works on three kinds of devices – phones, tablets, and smartwatches.

Further, Notepad now features scan to create. It also comes with Extract Text feature, which means you can extract text from images. Moreover, you can capture photos as notes.