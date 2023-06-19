Projectors have come a long way since their first appearance back in the late 1800s. Now projectors are a more affordable and portable alternative for anyone looking to have a cinematic experience anywhere they go. Indeed, not every projector will make you feel as if you were inside a movie theater since there are many other variables involved in achieving that goal. However, there’s a very attractive option for anyone looking to have their first home cinema, as the Emotn N1 is one of the best alternatives you can go for in 2023.

There’s a lot to love about the Emotn N1, especially if you compare it to other higher-end projectors on the market, but that doesn’t mean that it’s a perfect product. So let’s dive in and see if this small but mighty portable projector is the best option for you

Emotn N1 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Emotn N1 is a Netflix officially-licensed smart projector that arrives with autofocus, auto keystone, native 1080p resolution and a very affordable price tag. Specifications Brand: Emotn

Emotn Native Resolution: 1080p

1080p ANSI Lumens: 500

500 Projection Technology: LCD

LCD Connectivity: WiFi ,Bluetooth, Wired

WiFi ,Bluetooth, Wired Throw Ratio: 1.25:1

1.25:1 HDR: HDR 10

HDR 10 Audio: 2x 5W Speakers

2x 5W Speakers OS: Linux

Linux Lamp Life: 30,000 hours

30,000 hours Noise Level : <26 db

<26 db Wattage: 110W

110W Mounting Type: 1/4-inch screw

1/4-inch screw Image Size: 60-120-inch

60-120-inch Maximum Supported Resolution: 1080P

1080P Lamp Type: LED

LED Ports: HDMI, LAN, USB

HDMI, LAN, USB Size: 7.17 x 4.92 x 7.56 inches

7.17 x 4.92 x 7.56 inches Weight: 4.24 pounds (1.92kg)

4.24 pounds (1.92kg) RAM: 1GB DDR3

1GB DDR3 Power source: DC Pros Very Affordable

Great Image Quality

Lightweight and Compact

Dolby Audio sound Cons Limited apps

No built-in battery

Auto-Keystone could be better

Price & availability: Very affordable

The Emotn N1 Netflix Officially Licensed Smart Projector was announced back in February 2023, which means that it’s a relatively new projector in the market. It arrived with a $400 price tag, but you could get one at launch for just $350 thanks to a $50 coupon that was available celebrating the official launch and availability of this device on Amazon. And it seems that this offer will be around for quite some time, as the $50 on-page coupon was still available at the time of this review.

The device comes in a nice-looking box that packs your new projector, a remote control, a power brick, and AC cable, plus a user’s manual that I didn’t take the time to read because setup and first steps were pretty straightforward, and I started enjoying some of my favorite shows just minutes after taking it out of the box.

Design: Minimalistic and clean aesthetics

The Emotn N1 isn’t the flashiest smart projector out there, and that’s one of the things I loved, as I’m more into a minimalist design that fits well in every space. In other words, people looking for a clean and nice design should have this projector on their shortlist.

This projector only includes speaker grills on the front and back that also serve to get excellent airflow so it won’t overheat after extended use, and the best part is that these grills will also serve as a way for you to enjoy the Dolby Audio sound that comes from its dual 5-watt built-in speakers.

And, of course, you get the large lens that will let you enjoy your favorite content in a large screen size that starts at 60 inches and can go all the way up to 120 inches. The best part is that you won’t have to spend that much time setting up the perfect viewing angle, as it also comes with a Time-of-Flight sensor on the front that will take care of that with its auto keystone and autofocus features. This part of the projector won’t pop out too much if you go for the gray version, but it definitely looks great in contrast with the white variant I got.

The bottom part of the Emotn N1 is pretty straightforward, with four rubber feet that will help it stay in place, a very convenient kickstand, and a PTZ bracket socket that will be great for those who want to set up their projectors on a tripod or from the ceiling of their rooms.

Unfortunately, as I said before, the Emotn N1 isn’t the perfect projector. It offers sufficient ports for most users, including a DC power port, one USB-2.0, one HDMI, a LAN port, and a line-out connection for connecting to external speakers. However, I personally wished it had at least two HDMI ports. I constantly had to switch cables to connect my laptop, PS4, and Fire TV Stick 4K, but we’ll discuss this in more detail later.

The overall design is great, but I would ask Emotn to include a lens cap, basic navigation buttons, and maybe a cover to keep dust away from my projector and for more convenient transportation. Those changes would solve most of my issues with the current version. And, of course, navigation buttons would also be a great addition because losing the remote control means trouble right now.

Software: Fast, but with some limitations

I will praise the Emotn N1’s simple setup and loading speeds. However, I’m not a huge fan of the app store, as you won’t be able to install Disney+, Crunchyroll, and other apps. But if you’re OK with Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, then you won’t have any issues. The rest of the apps are mostly available in Portuguese, which was kind of fun, as I don’t get to see stuff like that every day.

But it isn’t all bad since you will be able to cast your favorite content directly from your Android or Apple devices. The other alternative I found came with a media streaming device that lets me install anything I want. Plus, you also get Alexa voice control to make your projector even better. Indeed, you can also consider picking up other streaming devices depending on which platform you like the most.

I wish I could honestly say that I love the projector’s auto keystone and autofocus features, but this may be a hit or miss depending on how you set it up. I found that placing it on a flat surface will get you better results every time, and if you don’t get the best results, remember that you can also make manual adjustments, which may end up being more accurate if you’re placing your projector in unconventional positions.

Performance: You won’t believe what this little projector can do

The Emotn N1 excels in this department, as it always delivers clear and bright images as long as I have my blackout curtains in action. The experience gets better at night, with dim lights in the room to get into a more cozy and comfortable feeling for those great movie marathons. And the best part is that it can also work as a decent gaming projector, as I spent hours playing Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. I even took the time to visit old classics, including Super Mario Bros and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. I even got my hands on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and this game was just incredible to play on a large 120-inch screen.

My son also loved watching his favorite shows, so I had to sit through intense marathons of Paw Patrol, Pokemon, and other things like that, using nothing more than the built-in speakers, and I can say that I was never disappointed. They were loud enough to get clear dialogues to nearby bedrooms but never loud enough to distort the sound. And if I wanted more power, I just connected the projector to my amp, and I was more than happy with the experience.

The control was also great, as it includes shortcuts to Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, volume controls, a convenient autofocus button, the navigation wheel, and nice build quality, as it always felt great in hand. However, I had to look for batteries, as these weren’t included in the box.

I think I would’ve loved the Emotn N1 even more if It had arrived with Android TV, Fire OS, or any other operating system that packed a more complete app gallery, but that aside, the projector interface was quite easy to use. As I said, I didn’t take the time to read the user’s manual, and I started watching my favorite content in less than five minutes after powering it up, and that included pairing the remote control to the projector, introducing passwords, and more.

Final Thoughts: A lot for your money

The Emotn N1 can easily be the best and most affordable projector for most people who will stay at home and watch their favorite content in a dark room or at night. And it might be the best option for anyone who’s buying a projector for the first time, as other options don’t offer the same image and sound quality that comes in this tiny package.

Indeed, the Emotn N1 isn't perfect, but you have to remember that it's available for less than $400, and it comes with tons of features that you would only find in more expensive alternatives, so most issues won't be a huge deal in the end. You also have to consider that this is the first version of this product, which means that they can improve greatly in a second iteration. For instance, I can live with 500 Lumens brightness, but I’d really like the second version to feature physical controls, and please give me a lens cover.

Another thing that I would recommend is that you make a real portable option of the Emotn N1, as this projector doesn’t feature a battery. In other words, you will have to take a power station with you if you’re planning on using this on a camping trip or get long extensions to take your entertainment to the backyard.

Hardcore gamers may want to check out other, more powerful alternatives on the market, like the BenQ X3000i True 4K UHD 4LED Gaming Projector, but bear in mind that this alternative is five times more expensive than the Emotn N1. Casual gamers will be able to enjoy nearly lag-free gaming, and movie lovers will also get a gratifying experience; kids will love it, and I believe that you will too.