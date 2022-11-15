The feature will be available in France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK next month, i.e., December.

Apple today announced that Emergency SOS via Satellite feature is now available on the iPhone 14 series. The company first showcased the feature at the iPhone 14 launch event in September earlier this year, saying that it would be available to use in November. The feature is available in the United States and Canada starting today and will expand to additional countries in December.

Every model of the iPhone 14 lineup is compatible with this feature. Users need to download and install the latest software available (iOS 16.1 at the time of writing this) on their iPhone, and the feature will automatically be enabled. Using this feature, which Apple hopes you never use, users "can connect directly to a satellite through a combination of custom-designed components and deeply integrated software" in case of emergency.

When you're in an area without Wi-Fi, cellular service, and even 911 is unreachable, you'll see an option to contact emergency services via satellite on your iPhone 14. At this point, a user must locate a satellite overhead, then point their iPhone toward that satellite to remain connected.

The app then asks a number of questions that any emergency response service would ask due to limited bandwidth and the difficulty of maintaining a connection. It then puts all that information into a highly compressed text message, which is then sent to the satellite. The satellite then relays the message to Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) on the ground, which responds to the SOS request.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, on Emergency SOS via Satellite feature "Some of the most popular places to travel are off the beaten path and simply lack cellular coverage. With Emergency SOS via satellite, the iPhone 14 lineup provides an indispensable tool that can get users the help they need while they are off the grid. Our teams worked tirelessly to tackle a new set of technical challenges to bring this service to life, in addition to building a reliable on-the-ground infrastructure. Emergency SOS via satellite is a breakthrough service available only on the iPhone 14 lineup, and a new innovation that we hope will provide our customers some peace of mind." READ MORE

Apple is also making a demo of the service available today. Using this, you will be able to test satellite connectivity on your iPhone by connecting to a real satellite in your area. Don't worry, Apple doesn't pass on the demo messages to emergency services, and this is just for you to familiarize yourself with the feature.

Apple also allows iPhone 14 owners to use the satellite connectivity feature to send their location. In the Find My app, users can open the "Me" tab, swipe up to see My Location via Satellite, and tap Send My Location. This feature won't trigger the emergency services feature, but share your location via satellite with Find My.

While the feature doesn't let you call, it can prove to be useful in a number of situations. For the first two years, the feature is free, but Apple has not yet announced the cost after that. Lastly, it's worth noting that the feature will be available in France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK in December. What are your thoughts on the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature? Let us know in the comments section below!

Apple iPhone 14 iPhone 14 joins the market as the smartphone to pick if you want a high-tier of performance, great cameras, and battery life that will last you through a day of use with ease. See at Best Buy

iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro is the latest premium smartphone from the brand. It features a new pill-shaped 'Dynamic Island' notch, 48MP primary camera sensors, an A16 Bionic chipset, and much more. See at Best Buy

iPhone 14 Pro Max iPhone 14 Pro is the latest large-screen premium smartphone from the brand. It features a new pill-shaped 'Dynamic Island' notch, 48MP primary camera sensors, an A16 Bionic chipset, and much more. See at Best Buy

Source: Apple