MediaTek has announced new Kompanio 528 & Pentonic 1000 chipsets that will take Chromebooks and Smart TVs to the next level. Learn more right here!

MediaTek has been pushing beyond creating just mobile chipsets in recent years. The company offers its Kompanio series of chips for tablets and Chromebooks and the Pentonic line of processors for smart TVs and displays. MediaTek today unveiled the Kompanio 520 and 520 and Pentonic 1000, further expanding its portfolio and providing device makers with more options. Let's take a closer look at what these chipsets have to offer.

MediaTek Kompanio 520 & Kompanio 528

Kompanio 520 and Kompanio 528 are the company's latest chipsets made for entry-level Chromebooks. Both Kompanio 520 and Kompanio 528 feature an octa-core CPU with two Arm Cortex-A76 cores (and six unknown cores), LPDDR4x RAM, eMMC 5.1 storage, and an Arm Mali-G52 MC2 dual-core graphics engine. The main difference between the two Kompanio chips is that Cortex-A76 cores are clocked at 2GHz in the Kompanio 520 and up to 2.2GHz in the Kompanio 528 chipset.

The fast CPU and GPU work in tandem with the chip's dual-core AI processing unit (APU). MediaTek says the APU delivers accelerated AI enhancements to applications, along with AI camera features. While we're on the topic of the camera, it's worth noting that the new Kompanio chipsets offer advanced ISP capabilities, which will allow device makers to build video-calling-focused Chromebooks.

MediaTek says the Kompanio 520 and 528 feature support for up to 32MP camera sensors and can enhance image quality even during low light conditions. Also included is a multimedia engine that supports VP9 decoding and H.265 encoding as well as a dedicated HiFi-5 DSP for ultra-low power audio microphone processing. As for the connectivity options, the MediaTek Kompanio 520 and 528 feature Wi-Fi 6, though there is no mention of cellular support.

MediaTek Pentonic 1000

Moving on to the Pentonic 1000, this is MediaTek's latest chipset for smart TVs. The Pentonic 1000 SoC features support for up to 4K 120Hz display (that can go up to 144Hz for gaming), Wi-Fi 6/6E, MEMC, and Dolby Vision IQ. Furthermore, it provides an optimal gaming experience thanks to Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

The Intelligent View feature allows the manufacturer to offer up to 8 different views on one display — four times more content compared to alternative solutions. The Precision Detail feature unlocks incredible detail in both bright and dark areas with Dolby Vision IQ's suite of Advanced Imaging technologies. Coupled with the Intelligent View feature, the chipset can even process multiple Dolby Vision streams simultaneously.

MediaTek says Pentonic 1000's on-chip enhancements deliver performance and power efficiency compared to other multi-chip platforms. Thanks to Wi-Fi 6/6E, consumers can enjoy low-latency Cloud gaming and 4K streaming without interruption. Moreover, the chipset supports most video codecs, including the newer standards such as AV1, HEVC, VP9 and AVS3, and even VVC (H.266). MediaTek says the first TVs powered by the Pentonic 1000 processor will be available in Q1 2023​​​​​.

Super Fast and Power-Efficient T800 5G Modem

In addition to the new Kompanio, Pentonic, and Dimensity 9200 chipsets, MediaTek also unveiled the new T800 5G modem. MediaTek T800 modem is based on the 4nm architecture and supports both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G networks. Offering speeds up to 7.9Gbps, MediaTek claims that the T800 will drive innovative 5G “beyond smartphone” applications such as Industrial IoT, M2M, and always-connected PCs.

In addition to offering super-fast 5G, the T800 also features 5G UltraSave power-efficiency technologies to optimize battery life for all 5G connection conditions, allowing users to browse, stream, and game for longer. This chipset features a thin modem with a fully integrated 3GPP Release-16 cellular modem, FR1 transceivers, an ET chip, MLNA, and GNSS receivers. It also integrates PCIe + USB host interfaces and various input/output options.