Elite Series 2 controller for Xbox, Nintendo Switch controllers and more are on sale

We keep finding amazing deals at Amazon.com. The latest savings come with the Elite Series 2 Controller, that’s currently receiving a 22 percent discount that translates to $40 savings to those interested. This means that you can pick up a brand-new Elite Series 2 Controller for your Xbox One for just $140. This Xbox controller will be compatible with the latest Xbox Series X, Xbox 1, and any laptop or PC running Windows 10.

You will also find savings on the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch that comes with several designs and different savings depending on the one you choose. For instance, you can get the Animal Crossing: K.K. Slider for $34 after a 38 percent discount that will get you $21 savings. And there are several options to choose from. Of course, anything that goes for under $55 will help you keep some cash in your pocket. And if you’re looking to save some bucks on a Joy-Con grip, you can check out the PowerA Pokemon Joy-Con Comfort Grip for Nintendo Switch that currently sells for $10 after a $5 discount which represents 33 percent savings.

Keep immersed in your gaming sessions with a new pair of Xbox Stereo Headset for Xbox that is currently available for $40 after a $19.99 discount. This is the wired variant, and it will work with any of the latest Xbox gaming consoles and laptops, and PCs running on Windows 10.

Elite Series 2 Controller PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch Xbox Stereo Headset for Xbox

Other deals include the Fitbit Versa 2 health and fitness smartwatch that is now up for grabs at $119 after a $60.95 discount. And if you’re looking for smart lighting options, you can pick up a Philips Hue White A19 Medium Lumen Smart Bulb for $12, which is seeing a $3 discount or buy a Govee Smart LED Floor Lamp that is going for $60 after a $30 that is applied when you add the on-page coupon.