Elephone combines OPPO Find X, Huawei P20 Pro and vivo NEX S into… this

Small-time Chinese phone manufacturer Elephone is back in the limelight for 15 seconds thanks to a new device that takes heavy inspiration from… well, not Apple or even Samsung, but a lot of domestic competition.

As Weibo tech analyst Ice Universe posted on Twitter:

This is the new mobile phone of the Chinese small brand “ELEPHONE”. Its design is all-encompassing, it is a combination of OPPO Find X + Huawei P20 Pro + vivo NEX S. pic.twitter.com/B2xxLpkbra — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 5, 2018

The Elephone U2 takes the vivo NEX S‘s top-mounted pop-up section to bring dual selfie cameras, but opts to keep three rear cameras, much like the Huawei P20 Pro‘s, exposed. All of this gets wound up in an industrial design very similar to the OPPO Find X, replete with an inward curve on the top edge of the rear side. It doesn’t look like the U2 has adopted the motorized inset that the Find X has for its time-of-flight camera system.

Elephone has not officially launched the U2 yet and is signing customers up to be notified on when it’s available for purchase. We do know that it has a 6.26-inch display and Android 9 Pie.

Believe it or not, this is not the company’s first phone with a pop-up camera as the PX was also promoted at some previous stage.