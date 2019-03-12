eero Wi-Fi mesh routers on sale as Amazon’s acquisition closes

eero has announced that Amazon’s acquisition of the mesh Wi-Fi router company has closed. It’s celebrating with a big sale on its second-generation routers.

Amazon is taking $100 off all second-generation eero mesh Home WiFi hardware packages. A router and a beacon are currently $199 while another beacon makes it $299. Three eeros are $399. The deal lasts 3am Eastern tonight (March 13). You can take a look at the deal at the source link below this story.

In boosting the positive aspects of Amazon’s involvement such as aligned priorities on robust home connectivity and better customer experiences in connecting new products easily through Amazon’s WiFi Simple Setup process — where new Amazon Echo products can connect to a home Wi-Fi network with an existing Echo product without the need to input codes or pair devices manually.

The company also assured customers their right to privacy and has promised that it only uses network diagnostic information to improve their products and provide customer support. This includes IP addresses and DNS requests.

“We do not have the capability, and never have, to collect any browsing data from eero networks,” the blog reads.

eero does not explicitly say that it does not share data it collects with its parent company or external third parties — it does disclose a datashare partnership with Zscaler which provides home security services through its eero Plus subscription package.