Amazon launches eero Pro 6E, its first Wi-Fi 6E mesh router

Amazon's eero has always been a leading brand when it comes to Wi-Fi and mesh routers. The company already offers attractive Wi-Fi 6 mesh router in the form of eero 6, and today, the company introduced new additions to its Wi-Fi 6 mesh router lineup: the eero Pro 6E and eero 6+. eero Pro 6E is the company's latest Wi-Fi 6E router that costs under $500 and supports speeds of up to 2.3 Gbps. Read along and learn more about the new eero 6 lineup.

Starting off with the eero Pro 6E, this is the company's first Wi-Fi 6E-enabled eero mesh wifi system. It supports up to 100 devices simultaneously and can deliver network speeds up to 2.3 Gbps. With one 2.5 GbE and one 1.0 GbE Ethernet port on each device, eero Pro 6E can support multigigabit internet plans.

Moreover, thanks to the addition of the 160 MHz channel, the Pro 6E supports fast connectivity for activities like AR, VR, and 8K streaming. Amazon says a single eero Pro 6E router is enough to cover an area of up to 2,000 square feet. eero Pro 6E has been priced at $499 for 2-pack and $699 for 3-pack.

In addition to the Pro 6E, Amazon also introduced the new eero 6+. Amazon says this Wi-Fi mesh system provides premium wifi performance without a premium price tag. This Wi-Fi router supports up to 75 devices simultaneously. Each eero 6+ device has two 1.0 GbE ports for gigabit wired connectivity. Amazon says a single eero 6+ router is enough to cover an area of up to 1,500 square feet. eero 6+ has been priced at $239 for 2-pack and $299 for 3-pack.

Amazon also reduced the price of its baseline eero 6 Wi-Fi system. The eero 6 now starts at a price of $89 for a single unit with two units costing about $140. The eero 6 can deliver speeds of up to 500 Mbps and can provide coverage for over 75 devices simultaneously. While the eero 6 is available for grabs starting today, the Pro 6E and 6+ will only ship in May.

In addition to faster speeds and more coverage area, the new eero 6 Wi-Fi routers also support features like easy setup, backward compatibility (these Wi-Fi routers will work with all 2.4GHz and 5GHz devices), Amazon Alexa support, built-in Zigbee smart home hub, and security features in collaboration with 1Password, Malwarebytes, and Encrypt.me VPN.

Source: Amazon