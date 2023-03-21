ECOVACS’ robot vacuums seem to have gotten better and relatively more affordable, as the company has just released three new models to help you keep your home spotless. The announcement of the ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 OMNI, DEEBOT T9+, and DEEBOT N10+ comes just ten days after the company’s 25 anniversary, and the best part is that they arrive with very aggressive pricing and some discounts to make them even more compelling.

ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 OMNI The new DEEBOT T10 OMNI arrives with 5,000Pa suction power to effectively get rid of any debris from your hard floor or carpet, hands-free cleaning, TrueMapping 2.0, voice control, and more See at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon’s latest deals include a recently launched product, as you can currently purchase a new ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 OMNI robot vacuum and mop combo for just $900 after receiving a 25 percent discount. This model launched with a $1,200 price tag, which means you can pick one up and score $300 in savings. However, the deal gets sweeter when you know that you will also get a Bundle of ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 Omni Accessory Package with one buddy kit, four washable mopping pads, and three disposable dust bags for free with your purchase, which means you get to score an added $99.97 discount.

The DEEBOT T10 OMNI arrives with 5,000Pa suction power to effectively get rid of any kind of debris from your hard floor or carpet. Plus, you also get OZMO Turbo 2.0 dual rotating system, rotating at high speeds to remove any stain, hands-free cleaning, TrueMapping 2.0 for a more efficient and effective cleaning service which uses the same tech in self-driving cars to help your DEEBOT T10 OMNI LiDAR and dToF sensors generate maps more accurately for faster cleaning times. It also includes industry-leaning voice control with YIKO, support for the most popular digital assistants, and live monitoring with 2-way audio and video call capacity.

ECOVACS’ DEEBOT T9+ and DEEBOT N10+ sell for $800 and $650, respectively, but they aren’t getting savings of any kind. But don’t worry; we will let you know when their prices drop.

That being said, we must also inform you that the DEEBOT T10 Plus has become more affordable, as you can take one home for just $700 thanks to a 26 percent discount. The N10Plus arrives with 3,000Pa suction power, obstacle avoidance, and $250 instant savings.