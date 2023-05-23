We have excellent news for anyone looking to score huge savings on a new robot vacuum, as ECOVACS’ latest Memorial Day deals arrive with crazy savings. There are several options, but we are focusing on the deals that will get you more than 35 percent instant savings. First up, we have the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Turbo Robot Vacuum and Mop combo with an auto-cleaning Station selling for $750 after picking up a massive 44 percent discount. This amazing piece of technology normally sells for $1,350, which means that you can score $600 in instant savings.

ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Turbo Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo with Auto-Cleaning Station $750 $1350 Save $600 The ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Turbo Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo with Auto-Cleaning Station comes with tons of suction power, making it perfect for hard floors and carpets, plus it's compatible with Alexa, so you can operate your robot vacuum via voice commands. $750 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Turbo Robot Vacuum comes with 5,000Pa suction power, upgraded laser navigation, obstacle avoidance, and built-in YIKO voice assistant. It also works with Alexa, so getting a new Echo Dot with your vacuum may be a great idea, especially considering that they’re now selling for just $40, thanks to a 20 percent discount. You can also opt for the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni model that sells for $1,000 with 29 percent saving savings and an added $100 discount that comes with the on-page coupon.

However, you will have to head over to Walmart to take advantage of the best deal, as the DEEBOT N8+ is receiving a massive 56 percent discount. This baby normally sells for $650, but you can get yours for just $287, meaning you will keep $363 in your pocket. Indeed, it’s not as powerful as the X1 Turbo or the X1 Omni, but you will still get strong 2300Pa suction power which removes hard-to-reach dirt and dust on carpets and floors. And don’t worry about getting your hands dirty, as you will also get an auto-empty Station for complete hands-free cleanup. And if you’re still looking for more options, you can also consider going for the DEEBOT N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner that sells for $349, thanks to a 43 percent discount and an added $50 coupon.