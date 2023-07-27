We have recently spotted excellent savings on some of ECOVACS’ best robot vacuums that will help you get more time to study instead of having to clean up the mess in your dorm. These deals come from Best Buy and Amazon, where you will find the Deebot X1 OMNI Robot Vacuum, which now sells for $1,000 thanks to a very attractive $550 discount. This product arrives with a very convenient self-emptying station, deep cleaning power with 5,000PA suction power, and TrueMapping that uses advanced laser-based navigation to scan your home to create the fastest and most efficient cleaning path.

ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $1000 $1550 Save $550 The ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo arrives with 5,000Pa suction power, laser navigation, obstacle avoidance, built-in YIKO voice assistant, Amazon’s Alexa support, and more. $1000 at Best Buy

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Suppose you’re in the market for a more budget-friendly alternative. In that case, we have you covered with the Deebot N8 Pro+, now available for $459, thanks to a 34 percent discount. This model also comes with laser navigation, a self-cleaning station that will collect your dust and debris for up to 60 days in normal conditions. It’s not as powerful as the X1 OMNI, but you still get decent power with 2,600PA. And if that’s still not within your budget, you can also consider going for the Deebot N10 MAX+, now available for $450 with $200 in instant savings.

Of course, you can also get your new ECOVACS Deebot N8 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop, which comes without a self-cleaning station, but you can take one home for just $232, thanks to a very compelling 34 percent discount. This model normally sells for $353, which means you get to save more than $120.