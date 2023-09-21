ECOVACS has announced three new DEEBOT products that arrive with more suction power and other great features that set them apart from the rest. The newest and most powerful model is the DEEBOT X2 OMNI, which is a resigned DEEBOT that includes 8,000Pa suction power, higher mop-lifting capabilities, a smart navigation system using dual-laser LiDAR, support for the latest digital assistants, and more.

ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $1099 $1550 Save $451 The ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo arrives with 5,000Pa suction power, laser navigation, obstacle avoidance, built-in YIKO voice assistant, Amazon’s Alexa support, and more. $1099 at Amazon

The DEEBOT X2 OMNI was joined by a new DEEBOT T20 Omni Robot Vacuum, and a WINBOT W1 Pro, a new window-cleaning robot that will help you keep your windows as clean as a whistle. All these announcements are great, but we are more excited to see that the new models have made the previous iterations even more affordable, as savings now start with the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo that now sells for $1,099 after receiving a 29 percent discount.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni is an excellent vacuum and mop combo with a self-emptying station that launched with a $1,550 price tag, but you can currently pick one up and score $450 in instant savings. The ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni arrives with 5,000Pa suction power, AIVI 3D obstacle avoidance, built-in YIKO voice assistant, and other impressive features that will help you keep your home spotless. However, today’s best savings arrive with the DEEBOT N10 PLUS, which now sells for $450 after receiving a 31 percent discount. This model normally goes for $650, which means you get to score $200 in instant savings with your purchase.

And yes, you can also score some interesting deals in the latest models, as the ECOVACS DEEBOT T20 Omni is currently receiving a 10 percent discount, which leaves it at $990, translating to $110 in instant savings. Indeed, you can browse ECOVACS’ official storefront to find other impressive deals to make the best out of your new robot vacuum.