Keeping your home clean doesn’t have to be a complicated task, and it doesn’t have to be that expensive either, as Amazon’s latest offers will get you massive discounts on some of ECOCACS’ best robot vacuums. There are several options to choose from, but the best savings arrive with the DEEBOT X1 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, as it now sells for $858 after picking up an insane 45 percent discount, which translates to $693 off this amazing product.

ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $858 $1550 Save $692 The ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo arrives with 5,000Pa suction power, laser navigation, obstacle avoidance, built-in YIKO voice assistant, Amazon’s Alexa support, and more. $858 at Amazon

The ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni is one of the best robot vacuums you can get today, as it normally sells for $1,550, and now, you can take one home for just $858. This product arrives with a self-emptying station, 5,000Pa suction power, AIVI 3D obstacle avoidance, OZMO Turbo Rotating Mopping, a worry-free 12-month warranty, and other amazing features.

You can also choose to get your new ECOVACS T8 Robot Vacuum for $239 if you’re looking for something more affordable. This model usually sells for $279, but you can get one and score 14 percent savings. Suppose you want to get one of the best value alternatives. In that case, you should definitely check out the T20 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop combo, which currently sells for $700 thanks to a 36 percent discount, which translates to $400 in instant savings, as this option would normally cost you $1,100.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT T20 Omni Robot Vacuum arrives with 6,000Pa suction power, air drying, OZMO Turbo Spinning Mop with auto lift, and obstacle avoidance; and remember that these babies will work with Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant, so you can get your home clean with a simple voice command.