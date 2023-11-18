More Black Friday deals are coming your way, and it seems that these won’t stop coming all through the weekend. The latest offer comes from ECOVACS, where you will find some of the best robot vacuums you can get for a very affordable price tag, and now they’re more affordable than ever, as you can currently purchase the ECOVACS DEEBOT T20 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop for just $800 thanks to a very attractive 27 percent discount. This is one of the best and most powerful options on the market, as it will deliver everything you need to sit back and relax while your floors get sparkling clean.

ECOVACS DEEBOT T20 OMNI $800 $1100 Save $300

The ECOVACS DEEBOT T20 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop is an excellent option for you who have a busy life and can’t seem to find the time to clean your floors, as this powerful device comes with 6,000Pa suction power that won’t leave anything left behind, and its hot water mop washing and a self-emptying system will keep it cleaning at its best for longer. Its OZMO Turbo Spinning Mop with Auto Lift and Obstacle Avoidance will also make it clean under the bed or your couch, and switching between rooms won’t be an issue either. The best part is that you also get Alexa support, so you can ask your digital assistant to clean your home so you can use your time doing something else.

Still, Black Friday’s best deal arrives with the still powerful and very convenient ECOVACS DEEBOT T9+ Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo with Auto-Empty Station, now available for $400 after picking up a massive 50 percent discount. You can also consider checking out the ECOVACS DEEBOT N10 PLUS Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo with Auto-Empty Station, also selling for $400, thanks to a 38 percent discount. And if you want the best of the best, you can also consider purchasing a new ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop for $993 with 34 percent savings.