EcoFlow makes some of the best power stations on the market right now, with solutions ranging from products designed for short camping trips to devices that can power any appliance in your home for days on end. People’s access to reliable power is changing, and there has recently been an increased need for these types of power stations. To create a more accessible power station that is designed for everyone, EcoFlow launches the DELTA mini.

The DELTA mini is super compact and lightweight. It can effortlessly fit in the back of any sized car, on your desk, under a table, or be transported with ease. Even with the smaller size, EcoFlow didn’t skip out on any of the features you’d expect to find in a large power station. You can still use things like 300w solar input charging, and 882Wh capacity, and a 1400W power output which can power 90% of household appliances.

The EcoFlow DELTA will launch on HSN at a discounted price of $799. This sale will begin on September 5th. The sale price is a limited-time offer that will only be available for the launch of the product. Take advantage of the sale while it’s available since the standard price will be $999 through the EcoFlow website.

Work anywhere with reliable power

So many people across the world have suddenly found themselves able to work remotely. People are able to take advantage of this and work from camping trips, off-grid environments, road trips, the beach, or anywhere else you’d like. The DELTA mini is able to provide reliable power that can keep your computer running for days on end.

Whether you’re working from a single laptop, or you need a desktop with several monitors and mobile devices, the DELTA mini is up to the task. Power devices requiring up to 1800W of power with EcoFlow’s patented X-Boost technology.

Stay powered on your outdoor adventures

This simple product can open the door for tons of new outdoor opportunities for you. The ability to take this device with a huge 882Wh capacity with you is a major advantage. Stay powered for days on an extended camping trip while charging your phone, laptop, powering a minifridge, or using things like hair dryers or electric skillets.

When it comes time to recharge, you can use the 75V solar input. Combine your DELTA mini with three of EcoFlow’s 110W solar panels to get up to 300W of solar charging. This will charge your power station completely, in 4-8 hours.

Use for power outages and emergencies at home

Power outages are an ever-growing problem with things like floods, wildfires, snowstorms, and natural disasters knocking people’s power out. Don’t get caught off-guard. The Delta mini has the ability to power most of your home appliances, making surviving these types of situations much easier.

Many people find themselves in situations where they only have power for short periods of time, sometimes only hours a day. The DELTA mini can be charged from 0-80% in just one hour, and fully charged in 1.6 hours. This allows you to secure the backup power you need, even in a short window of time.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to get the new DELTA mini for only $799. Check the HSN on September 5th to see this special sale price on this new product from EcoFlow.

