The industry’s first portable home battery will empower individuals’ disaster response capabilities and revolutionize the way households consume power.

Accessibility to power has never been more critical. An extreme heatwave swept across Western North America, causing blackouts and affecting millions. A few months ago, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted an above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. It is safe to say power outages will continuously do damage to individuals’ lives and properties in the foreseeable future, and the EcoFlow DELTA Pro is here to save the day and more.

EcoFlow, a portable power, and renewable energy solutions company, unveiled on July 15 the EcoFlow DELTA Pro portable home battery and ecosystem on Kickstarter. Primarily designed for two usage scenarios – to provide backup power during power outages and, to lower utility bills by monitoring and controlling daily power consumption, the DELTA Pro can power 99.99% of appliances and boasts a host of industry-first features, and here’s the breakdown of it.

Largest expandable capacity

The DELTA Pro has a base capacity of 3.6kWh, enough to meet a family’s emergency power usage for about a day. However, when connected to the ecosystem accessories – Smart Extra Batteries, Smart Home Panel, Smart Generators, the DELTA Pro’s capacity can expand to 25kWh. This is the largest expandable capacity of all portable power stations on the market and can meet a family’s energy need for almost one week of emergency use.

Most power source options

With the ecosystem accessories, the DELTA Pro is the industry’s first portable home battery to harness multiple power sources – the grid, solar, wind, and gasoline. The versatility of power sources enables households when integrating the DELTA Pro ecosystem into their homes, to achieve energy self-sufficiency and lower utility bills.

First portable power station to support EV charging

We’ve all experienced low-battery anxiety more or less when we are on the go, and the DELTA Pro has that covered as well. With the EV X-Stream Adapter, the DELTA Pro is the first portable power station to support EV charging. It can be fully recharged in 1.8 hours by any of the 35,000 Level 2 AC EV charging stations across the US.

Fastest charging

The EcoFlow DELTA Pro supports 3000W charging via EV charging, the EcoFlow Smart Home Panel, or a 240V outlet, and that’s just a start. For even faster charging, you can connect the DELTA Pro with a Smart Extra Battery and boost the input to 6000W with the addition of solar and Smart Generator charging. In this case, you can fully charge the DELTA Pro plus a Smart Extra Battery (7.2kWh) in under two hours, which is the fastest in the industry.

Back the EcoFlow DELTA Pro now

The EcoFlow DELTA Pro is available at a discounted price of $2,999 on Kickstarter. The crowdfunding will end on September 12 and the DELTA Pro will be sold at the retail price of $3,599. Submit your pledge now to save $600.

*Backers are expected to receive the products in late November this year.

We thank EcoFlow for sponsoring this post!