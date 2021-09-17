The Amazon Echo Studio is one of the best speakers in the market. It comes packed with five speakers to produce amazing sound with powerful bass, dynamic mid-range, and crisp highs. The best part is that it comes bundled with a Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb for just $200. In other words, you will get a free smart color light bulb with the purchase of your new smart speaker.

The Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Wi-Fi Alexa Voice Smart Speaker is also on sale. You can get this amazing smart speaker for $332.12 after a 17 percent discount. This model usually comes in three different color options, but you will be limited to its Black variant if you want to score the $67 savings. And if you’re not really interested in the whole smart home deal, and you just want to get a portable Bluetooth speaker, then you should check out the Marshall Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker that’s available for $230 after $20 discount.

Another great option for those looking for great audio is the 1 BY ONE Wireless Turntable HiFi System that will deliver 36 watts through its bookshelf speakers. This Vinyl Record Player with Magnetic Cartridge is getting a 15 percent discount, meaning that you can grab one for $230.

You can also get your hands on a eufy Security eufyCam 2C Pro 3-Cam Kit for $340 after an $80 discount. This wireless home security system with 2K resolution features a 180-day battery life, HomeKit compatibility, IP67 water & dust resistance, and night vision. It will also alert you when necessary. It also comes with human detection technology that enables the camera to detect body shapes and face patterns so that notifications and alerts only appear when there’s a person around.

If you don’t need three cameras, you can also get the 2-Cam Kit that’s currently getting a $30 discount with the on-page coupon you’ll find on the products landing page. This means that you can get your 2-camera Kit for $290.

Other deals feature the YEELIGHT Smart Table Lamp that’s up for grabs at just $30 after a 50 percent discount, and the Govee Dual Smart Plug 4 Pack that’s going for $28 when you enter promo code GOVEE5082A at checkout.