We have excellent news for those interested in saving big bucks on some of Amazon’s best and latest smart home devices; you will find the Amazon Echo Show 8 selling for just $90 thanks to a very attractive $60 discount, representing 40 percent off.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon’s latest iteration of the Echo Show 8 was announced back in October 2023, meaning that it has less than six months on the market, yet it is receiving tons of outstanding discounts that make it the perfect option for those interested in a smart home hub that works with Alexa and will let you control most smart devices in your home. This powerful smart display comes with a large 8-inch HD touchscreen and high-quality sound that makes it perfect for video calls.

Of course, that’s only one of this device’s many features, as you also get Spatial Audio, which will boost your audio experience to new levels. The best part is that it supports the best and most popular streaming platforms, meaning you will be able to watch your favorite content from Netflix, Prime Video, and more. Plus, it’s also excellent for music, as you can easily ask Alexa to play your favorite tunes from Amazon Music, Apple Music, or Spotify. You can also control any device compatible with Zigbee, Matter, and Thread without having to get yourself another smart home hub, and it’s quite convenient if you have security cameras, as you will also be able to manage your cameras, lights, and more via voice commands.

Other excellent additions to your smart home

Suppose you want a larger screen. In that case, you can also consider picking up a new Echo Show 15, which now goes for $200 with $80 off. You can also get your hands on the very convenient and powerful fifth-generation Amazon Echo Dot, as it now sells for $40 on the variant that comes with a built-in clock. This option normally sells for $60, so you would score $20 in savings if you take advantage of this offer. And if you’re only looking for a small speaker with nice sound, you can also consider picking up a new Echo Pop for just $25 with 38 percent savings.