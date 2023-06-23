Amazon Prime Day 2023 is coming up quickly, but that doesn't mean the deals have stopped. Amazon (and select other retailers) are already offering huge discounts on their products, and today's special offer from Amazon will get you two Echo Show Kids 5 smart speakers for the price of just one. This deal is live on Amazon right now, and here are the details you should know.

Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids (2023) Buy One, Get One! The Echo Show 5 Kids smart speaker provides more kid-friendly jokes, homework help, explicit lyrics filtering, and a colorful design. Currently, there's a special deal available where you can receive two Echo Show 5 Kids for the price of just one. Enter the code "SHOW5KIDS" during checkout to redeem the offer and get one free. $100 at Amazon

When you visit the product page, you will see the usual pricing for the Echo Show 5 Kids, which is $100. However, if you add two Echo Show 5 Kids to your cart and apply the promo code "SHOW5KIDS" during checkout, you will receive a $100 discount, effectively giving you two smart speakers for the price of only one. If you have been considering new smart speakers, you should be all over this deal. But you might be wondering what sets the Kids version apart and why you should choose it.

Amazon unveiled the Echo Show 5 Kids (2023) only a few months ago. This smart speaker features a big 5.5-inch display and offers excellent audio quality thanks to better speakers with deeper bass and clearer vocals. Similar to the standard Echo Show, this smart speaker allows you to watch shows, stream music, and control smart home devices. However, what makes the Kids variant special are its numerous child-friendly features.

For example, this smart speaker provides more kid-friendly jokes, can help your children with homework, stream music with explicit lyrics filtering, and also offers parental controls through the Parent Dashboard for easy management. Additionally, it includes Amazon's Kids+ subscription, which offers ad-free and age-appropriate audiobooks, videos, games, and Alexa skills. And oh, it also comes with a “two-year worry-free guarantee.” All things considered, if you're looking to buy a gift for your little ones, now is a great time to take advantage of this deal.