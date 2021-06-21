Amazon Echo Show 10

Yes, Prime Day deals here once again. This time we are getting significant savings on the Amazon Echo Show 10 third-generation HD smart display with motion and Alexa, which’s currently getting a $60 discount, meaning that you can get yours for $190. Both color options are up for grabs. However, if you don’t want to spend that much on a new smart display, you can also consider the all-new Echo Show 8, which was released a couple of months ago, and it is now selling for $95 after receiving a 27 percent discount, which translates to $35 savings.

If you’re more interested in the previous generation Echo Show 8, you can get one for as low as $70 after getting a $40 discount, which means $36 percent savings. This smart display comes with an 8-inch HD screen and stereo sound. But if you want to get a new smart display for less, you can consider the previous generation Echo Show 5 that’s now selling for $45 with 35 percent savings.

And, if you’re looking for more Amazon products on sale, you will find that the latest Echo Buds gen-2 wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation and Alexa are getting a 33 percent discount. This means that you can grab a pair for $80 with $40 savings if you go for the wired charging case. Or get the option with a wireless charging case for $100 with the same $40 savings. Or get the latest Echo Frames for $175 with $75 savings if you want a pair of smart audio glasses with Alexa.

