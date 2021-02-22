Samsung recently rolled out ECG support for its Galaxy Watch 3. Now, it is rolling out the update that enables ECG support in 31 more markets for the Galaxy Watch Active2 and Galaxy Watch 3. The company has announced that it is expanding Galaxy Watch 3’s ECG tracking feature to the UK and Europe, along with Chile, Indonesia, and the UAE for 31 new countries in total. Up until now, the feature was only approved in South Korea and the US.

The full list of countries includes (via) Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UAE, and the United Kingdom.

For the unaware, using the ECG feature, you can tell if your heart rhythm is normal (sinus) or beats irregularly (AFib). The company is making the Samsung Health Monitor app available to more consumers. The app can be used on the Galaxy Watch 2 to monitor the users’ blood pressure and ECG. The blood pressure sensor can tell you if your tension is too high, which could cause health issues.

To use the ECG Monitor app, simply take a seat, open up the new Samsung Health Monitor app, and ensure your watch is snug on your wrist. Rest your arm on a flat surface, place your fingertip on the top button, and your watch will record an ECG and classify it as either Sinus Rhythm, or AFib. Once the reading is complete, users can record relevant symptoms like fatigue or dizziness, and send a PDF report of their ECG recording with their healthcare provider using the Samsung Health Monitor app on a compatible Galaxy smartphone.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 update is rolling out now and you should be notified once it’s available for your device.