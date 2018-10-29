iOS

You can activate the ECG monitor in the Apple Watch Series 4 outside the US

One of the most important selling points of the Apple Watch Series 4 is the heart rate sensor. Well, its ECG monitor that has only gotten clearance by the FDA in the United States. This makes this function only available within the US, but since it’s a software restriction, it can be easily fixed.

If you own an Apple Watch Series 4 and you live outside of the US, you can’t use its ECG feature. However, if you want to enable its this feature there’s a way, and it’s quite simple. Just go into Settings > General > Language & Region > Region, then you choose United States. You are going to have the ECG feature activated, but you are going to find yourself with changes in your date, time format, and other things, but at least you can then, revert your settings to make your watch work according to your area.

