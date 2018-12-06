ECG is available today in Apple Watch Series 4 with watchOS 5.1.2 update
Many Apple Watch Series 4 users are getting good news. One of the most anticipated features of their watches is getting activated today with the software update of watch OS 5.1.2.
The ECG feature is now available for all Apple Watch Series 4 with watchOS 5.1.2. The ECG app will only appear for the Apple Watches in the US. Still, you can activate it if you change the location of your device. To take an ECG, you just have to put your finger on the digital crown for 30 seconds. The Watch will then scan the electrical impulses in your finger. The accuracy of this system is not as precise as real medical equipment, but at least it has received FDA clearance. Users will also get info on how to read and interpret the results provided by the Watch and remember that you can export the results as PDF to send it to your doctor.
