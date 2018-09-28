eBay smartphone buys can now be tied with plans from Red Pocket Mobile

MVNO Red Pocket Mobile has announced that it is offering its plans as an opt-in for any phone purchase on eBay.

Red Pocket provides service for phones on all four of the major US networks with smaller amenities packages at lower prices. It claims that keeps pace with the average mobile user, citing Forbes reporting that they consume only 2.7GB of cellular data every month.

As for the actual offerings, there are five plans. The first one is a 30-day plan with unlimited talk and text and 3GB of LTE-speed data for Sprint and Verizon phones or 5GB for GSMA-tied phones and unlimited throttled data for $29.

The rest are tied to 360-day terms:

100 minutes, 100 texts, 500MB data (data, period): $60

500 minutes, 500 texts, 500MB data: $99

Unlimited minutes and text, 1GB data: $199

Unlimited minutes, text data, 2GB LTE: $249

Customers get a free SIM kit, free international calling to 70 destinations and free live customer support.