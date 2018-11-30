ZTE is considering a display cutout for the earpiece

The natural evolution of the notch is the punch hole. This can all be explained by the pursuit for a smartphone that is all-screen. Well, at least getting as close to it as possible. Bezels, as we know them, are a thing of the past, and we’ll have to get used to smartphones that have notches, or holes in their displays, just to maximize screen real estate and screen to body ratios. Samsung and Huawei are competing directly in becoming the first manufacturer to announce a smartphone with a punch hole for the camera in its display.

However, holes in the display don’t necessarily need to be all about the camera. According to a newly filed ZTE patent, the phone manufacturer is considering a screen cutout that will house the earpiece. This way ZTE could eliminate the top bezel, and get as close as it can to an all screen smartphone. The drawings in the patent filing don’t reveal a front-facing camera, which can mean that the phone either doesn’t have one at all, or it could be behind the screen, which is even more exciting and pushing the envelope.

The usual advice for skepticism needs to be said: just because there’s a patent, it doesn’t mean we’ll see a commercially available product like this soon, if at all. What it means, though, is that ZTE is considering it.