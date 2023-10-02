We are wrapping up today’s best deals selection with the Amazon Echo Show 8, which is now available for just $60 thanks to a very compelling 54 percent discount. This second-generation device was released in 2021, so it’s still an exciting option for those interested in starting their smart home or for those who want a smart device with a screen nearby. Amazon’s Echo Show 8 usually sells for $130, meaning that you can get one and score $70 in instant savings.

Amazon Echo Show 8 $60 $130 Save $70

Amazon’s Echo Show 8 is an excellent gift idea as it comes with an 8-inch HD smart display with Alexa built-in and a 13MP shooter that will keep you centered when video calling your friends and family. It is available in two different color options, Glacier White and Charcoal, so you can choose which one will look better with your decoration. You also get stereo speakers, so watching your favorite shows and videos will also be cool, and the best is that you can live stream any content from your security cameras directly to your smart display.

Suppose you want a more affordable alternative. In that case, I suggest you pick up a new Echo Show 5 for just $40, thanks to today’s best savings. This model normally sells for $90, but a 56 percent discount will let you get one and score $50 in instant savings. And if you want the latest version for kids, you can get the 2023 Echo Show 5 Kids for $45 with 5 percent savings, which will get you $55 in instant savings.

Finally, you can also choose to take advantage of the latest savings applied to the Echo Dot Gen-5, which now sells for as low as $23 thanks to a very compelling 54 percent discount.