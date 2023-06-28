Amazon’s latest offers are getting more attractive as we inch closer to the upcoming Prime Day sales event, but you can already score huge savings thanks to early Prime Day deals. Indeed, these deals require you to be a Prime subscriber but believe me; the benefits are worth it because you can currently buy a new Hisense ULED U6HF Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K smart TV for as low as $300.

Hisense ULED 4K U6H Quantum Dot Smart TV $300 $530 Save $230 Hisense ULED 4K U6H Quantum Dot Smart TV comes with the company’s exclusive ULED technologies, which will boost color, contrast, and brightness to improve your media experience. In addition, its Quantum Dot technology will help your TV deliver richer, more brilliant, accurate colors than a regular LED TV. $300 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Early Prime Day deals will let you purchase a new Hisense ULED U6HF Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K Smart TV for just $300, thanks to a massive 43 percent discount. This model usually sells for $530, which means you get to score $230 instant savings when you go for the 50-inch version. The best part is that this smart TV runs Fire OS out of the box, making it the perfect complement for your Alexa-centered ecosystem. Of course, you can also opt for the larger 58-inch model retailing for $350 with $250 instant savings. But remember, these deals are only available for Prime members.

You can also score Prime exclusive savings with Amazon’s 75-inch Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV that now goes for $880 thanks to a 20 percent discount that will get you more than $200 instant savings. And if you don’t have Prime, you can also consider picking up a new 65-inch model for $600, thanks to the latest 25 percent discount that’s available for everyone.