We are getting ready for Amazon’s second Prime Day event, that’s guaranteed to arrive with tons of fantastic offers on some of the hottest products in the market. However, you don’t need to wait for Prime Day or even be a Prime member to take advantage of the latest deals available on Mobvoi’s TicWatch models, where you will find the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS Smartwatch and other great options with huge savings.

Amazon lets you save 30 percent on the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS Smartwatch. This smartwatch is currently listed for $300, but you can get it for just $210 by adding the on-page coupon that will get you $90 savings. The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS Smartwatch features Qualcomm’s SDW4100 and Mobvoi’s Dual Processor System, which makes it fast and responsive while working on Google’s Wear OS platform. You also receive tons of sensors to keep your blood oxygen levels, heart rate, and stress in check. In addition, it comes with a long-lasting battery that will keep you going for up to 45 days, but that depends on the features you’re using.

TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS Smartwatch The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS Smartwatch features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W4100 and Mobvoi’s Dual Processor System, a long-lasting battery, a heart monitor, sleep tracking capabilities, and more. View at Amazon

Suppose you’re looking for a more affordable alternative. In that case, you can check out the TicWatch Pro 3. This model also arrives with a $300 price tag, but today’s deals will let you pick one up for just $165 after adding the $135 on-page coupon. This device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor under the hood, the same battery life as the Pro 3 Ultra model, and the same features, including sleep tracking, an IP68 rating, and more.

And if that’s still too much for your wallet, we can also suggest you check out the Ticwatch E3. This option comes with the same processor, an IP68 rating, and other goodies, including a $60 discount. in other words, you can get this baby on your wrist for just $140. And the best part is that all of these deals will be available until October 14, so you have more than enough time to choose.