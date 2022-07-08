Early Prime Day deals will get you hot savings on smart Fire TVs

This may be one of the best moments to get a new smart Fire TV, as you will find tons of options starting for as low as $100. Indeed, the final price tag will be determined by the model and brand you go for, but the most important fact is that there’s something for everyone and for every budget.

We start with Amazon’s Fire TV Omni Series, which starts at $300 on its 43-inch model with a 4K UHD resolution and hands-free Alexa support. This model also arrives with a 27 percent discount that translates to $110 savings. Unfortunately, you will miss out on Dolby Vision, as this feature is only available on the 65 and 75-inch models of this smart TV that sell for $500 and $750, respectively, after receiving a $330 and a $350 savings.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV features vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, for a fantastic viewing experience. Plus, you also get to control the TV hands-free with Alexa.

However, the best savings arrive with the 55-inch model that sells for just $300, getting you $260 savings after this massive 46 percent discount. And the best part is that this deal will let you get a larger display for the same price as the 43-inch model.

Next up, we have Amazon’s 43-inch Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV selling for $200 after picking up 46 percent savings that will help you keep $170 in your pocket. Or get the larger 55-inch model for $285 after a 45 percent discount that will make you save $235 if you choose to go for this model.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV is Amazon’s more affordable lineup that will still get you a vivid 4K image with support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, but you miss out on voice commands unless you activate it via you’re Alexa Voice Remote.

Toshiba’s Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV is also on sale, and you can pick one up for as low as $230 if you can live with a 43-inch display. This 2021 model has a 4K LED display with 60Hz refresh rates. You also get Regza Engine 4K, which is Toshiba’s high-performance 4K engine for stunning picture quality, and it also supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 to transform your TV into an entertainment powerhouse. You can also opt for the larger 75-inch model that sells for $630 after scoring a 30 percent discount, which means you will be able to save $230 on your new TV.

Toshiba Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV The Toshiba Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV is also a great option for those looking to get the benefits of a Fire TV and the goodies that come with Toshiba’s Regza Engine 4K, which is Toshiba’s high-performance 4K engine for stunning picture quality.

We have also found some interesting options with Hisense and Insignia, where you will be able to purchase a new 2022 model of the Hisense U6 Series 50-inch 4K Quantum Dot QLED Smart Fire TV with Dolby Vision for $400 after a very compelling 25 percent discount that will help you keep $130 in your pocket.

Hisense U6 Series 50-Inch 4K Quantum Dot QLED Smart Fire TV The Hisense U6 Series 50-Inch 4K Quantum Dot QLED Smart Fire TV comes with the company’s exclusive ULED technologies, which will boost color, contrast, and brightness to improve your media experience. In addition, its Quantum Dot technology will help your TV deliver richer, more brilliant, accurate colors than a regular LED TV.

Still, the most affordable options come from Insignia, where you can buy a new 2018 model of the 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV that goes for $100 after a 44 percent discount that will help you save $80. Or you can go for the 65-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV that goes for $400 after a $170 discount. Remember that most of these deals will be available for Prime members only, so this may be a great time to start your 30-day trial or reactivate your prime membership in case you put it on hold.