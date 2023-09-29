Amazon's Echo Pop smart speaker is currently on sale for $15, a 70 percent discount from its original price of $50. That's a huge $35 saving for anyone looking to add an affordable smart speaker to their home, with massive savings of $35. Plus, this Amazon Echo Pop deal comes with a one-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription, so you can enjoy millions of ad-free songs.

Amazon Echo Pop $15 $50 Save $35 The Amazon Echo Pop is a new smart speaker from the company. The Echo Pop features custom-designed front-facing direction speakers, and has Eero built-in to provide better Wi-Fi coverage. $15 at Amazon

The Echo Pop is the affordable compact smart speaker from Amazon with Alexa support. You can use this speaker to play your favorite songs, and get information on orders, check weather, sport scores, control music, and more. And, if your lights, TV, doorbell or other smart home devices are compatible with Alexa, you can manage them too. This small smart speaker fits in almost any space but also comes with privacy features, like a light bar that signals when Alexa is listening after you've summoned it, for added peace of mind.

If you're not interested in the Amazon Music Bundle, there's another option for you. You can choose the Echo Pop and Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb bundle, which is currently discounted by 25 percent. This bundle typically costs $52 but is now available for just $39, saving you $13. With this bundle, you can pair the smart bulb with the Echo Pop speaker and control it using your voice. Alternatively, if you're willing to spend a bit more, you can go for the Echo Dot (5th Gen) Charcoal and Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb deal. This option gives you an upgraded speaker and the same smart bulb for just a $10 price increase.