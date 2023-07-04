Early Prime Day deals are here with aggressive offers you can’t resist. The latest one comes with Amazon’s latest and best streaming devices on the market, as you can currently pick up a new Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $25 thanks to an enormous 55 percent discount. This streaming device normally sells for $55, so you can get your hands on one and score $30 in instant savings. Of course, this also means you can get two and still save $5.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device is an excellent option to change the OS of your smart TV or to give new life to an old dumb TV, as it runs on Fire OS, which will give you access to a vast gallery of apps, fast navigation, faster app starts, support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and immersive Dolby Atmos audio, and more.

fire tv stick 4K max $25 $55 Save $30 The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon’s most potent Fire TV streaming device. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, Wi-Fi 6, and the best streaming services in the market. $25 at Amazon

Of course, you can also choose to go for the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is now available for $23. And if you want more power, consider picking up a new Fire TV Cube, now available for $110 with $30 instant savings. And I suggest you check out the Alexa Voice Remote Pro, selling now for $28 thanks to a 20 percent discount. Unfortunately, these offers are only available for Prime members, so don’t forget to subscribe or renew your subscription to take advantage of these deals.