Early Black Friday Hisense deals let you save up to $400 on select smart TVs

We start today’s deals with an exciting selection of Android Smart TV devices from Hisense that are currently on sale. First up, we have the Hisense ULED Premium Class U8G Quantum Series Android 4K Smart TV with Alexa compatibility that is now receiving a 25 percent discount on its 55-inch variant that will score you $250 savings. This means that you can pick up the smaller variant of this fantastic smart TV for $750. The larger 65-inch model comes with a $205 discount that means you can pick one up for $1,095. This is the 2021 model, and it features a 120Hz refresh rate display, a backlit Voice remote that will work seamlessly with Google Assistant, Alexa, and more.

The next option to consider comes as the Hisense ULED Premium U7G Quantum Dot QLED Series Android 4K Smart TV with Alexa compatibility that’s currently $300 off on its 75-inch model, meaning that you can take one home for $1,200. This model is also available in a 65-inch and a 55-inch option. The 65-inch model is now available for $999 after a $100 discount. The smaller variant is getting a 24 percent discount, which means you can purchase one and score $200 savings.

Hisense ULED U8G 4K Smart TV Hisense ULED U7G 4K Smart TV Hisense ULED U6G 4K Smart TV

However, the best savings come with the Hisense ULED 4K Premium U6G Quantum Dot QLED Series Android Smart TV with Alexa compatibility that’s receiving a huge 32 percent discount. This will translate to $400 savings for those interested in picking up the 75-inch model, which means you can take one home for $850. The smaller 50-inch model comes with a $70 discount so that you can buy one for $430. The larger 55-inch and 65-inch variants sell for $499 and $700, respectively, after receiving $150 savings. And if that’s still a bit too much for your budget, you can consider the Hisense A6G 4K UHD Android Smart TV that sells for $710 on its 75-inch model or pick one up for as low as $300 when you go for the 43-inch model.