We start today’s best savings with excellent deals on some of OnePlus’ best and most popular devices, with up to 50 percent off. First up, one of the company’s best-selling smartphones, the OnePlus 10T, is currently available for just $400 thanks to a $200 price cut. This normally sells for $600, making it a very affordable option for those interested in getting a new smartphone with some of the best specs available. The OnePlus 10T comes packed with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates, a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, and more.

OnePlus 10T 5G $400 $600 Save $200 OnePlus 10T is an affordable flagship from OnePlus. It comes with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a 4800 mAh battery with 150W fast charging, up to 16GB of memory, and much more. $400 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

However, you can also opt for one of the latest devices around, as the OnePlus 11 is also getting special treatment, as you can get yours for just $550 after receiving a 21 percent discount. This device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a Hasselblad camera that works amazingly, a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery, and other cool features. Or you can get the more affordable OnePlus Nord N30 5G, now going for $230 with 23 percent savings.

However, if you want to score the best savings available, you will need to set your sights on the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds, as they are now up for grabs for just $30, thanks to a massive 50 percent discount. These wireless earbuds arrive with active noise cancellation, 12.4mm Dynamic Titanium Drivers, up to 36 hours of music playback, an IP55 rating, fast charging, and more. Other excellent OnePlus deals are available at Amazon.com, so you can also follow the link and check out everything on sale right now.