We start today’s offers with an excellent selection of smart TVs that are currently receiving a massive 40 percent discount as Black Friday deals are now giving you more time to buy. Today’s best savings come with the Hisense U7 and U6 series, which now start at $480 and $348, respectively, on their 55-inch variant.

Hisense U7H QLED TV $480 $800 Save $320 This amazing smart TV comes with the company’s exclusive ULED technologies, which will boost color, contrast, and brightness to improve your media experience. In addition, its Quantum Dot technology will help your TV deliver richer, more brilliant, accurate colors than a regular LED TV. $480 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon’s latest offers will get you insane savings on some of Hisense’s best smart TVs, as one of my favorite models, the U7 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K Google TV, now starts for just $480 after picking up a very compelling 40 percent discount on its 55-inch model. This smart TV normally sells for $800, meaning that you get to score $320 in instant savings if you choose to take advantage of this deal. However, suppose you want a more affordable alternative. In that case, you can also pick up the more budget-friendly Hisense U6 Series ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV, now going for $348 with $232 in instant savings, which also represents a 40 percent price cut.

Hisense’s U7 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV is an excellent choice for those who want premium features in a smart TV without breaking the bank, as it comes with native 144Hz refresh rates, an extremely bright screen QLED display that will reach up to 1,000-Nit, plus support for Dolby Vision IQ, Full Array Local Dimming, and more.

Now, if you want a higher-end alternative, then you should consider going for the U8 model that’s now selling for $698 with 37 percent instant savings. This will get you a 55-inch model with more than $400 off. And if you’re looking for massive displays and bigger discounts, you may want to check out TCL’s 98-inch S5 4K LED smart TV with Google TV that now sells for just $3,000 after receiving a very attractive $1,000 discount. Or get BenQ’s X3000i 4K HDR 4LED Immersive Open World Gaming Projector that will deliver a larger screen area with 3,000 ANSI Lumens and a $1,799 price tag that will let you score $200 in instant savings.