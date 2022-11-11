Take advantage of the latest deals available at Samsung.com, where you will find the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and more on sale

We have great news for everyone who signed up for Samsung’s early Black Friday deals, as you can already take advantage of the company’s best savings one week before everyone else. Of course, there are great savings anywhere you look, but the best deals come with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and other great mobile devices.

Samsung.com is the best place to get your new galaxy device, not just because you get expert attention and lots of products to choose from, but because you can score insane savings. For instance, everyone who signed up for Samsung’s early access to Black Friday deals can currently get $350 instant savings with their device and up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in savings, leaving your new phone available for just $570.

Suppose you don’t want to trade in any of your current devices. In that case, Samsung is letting you save $450, which would have you paying $1,470 for one of the coolest foldable devices on the market. You can also get your new Galaxy Z Fold 4 over at Amazon.com, but you would find yourself paying $1,500 for the 256GB storage model, while Samsung’s offers will get you the 512GB storage model. Either way, you would be getting a cool new phone with 12GB RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a 7.6-inch CDynamic AMOLED display with stylus support, a smaller 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED cover display, so you don’t have to open your phone if it isn’t necessary.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with the most powerful Qualcomm SoC, a wider display, a better hinge mechanism, and many significant upgrades over its predecessor. View at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 also has better cameras than the ones found on its predecessor, as we now receive a 50MP wide on the primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP Telephoto with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. And since we’re talking cameras, remember that you also receive a 4MP under-display camera and a 10MP front camera for your selfies.

You will also be able to score savings on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy S22 Series, and more, so check out every deal available by following this link.