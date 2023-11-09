We start today’s savings with one of the best headphones you can get on the market, as the Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones are now available for just $318 after picking up an instant $82 discount. These headphones will deliver some of the best noise cancelation you can get on the market, which explains why they normally sell for $400.

Sony’s WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones include two processors that control eight microphones to keep any external noise away from your ears and your favorite tunes, and this noise canceling is automatically optimized based on your surroundings. You also get the new integrated Processor V1 that will let you enjoy crystal clear calls, precise voice pickup, advanced audio signal processing, up to 30 hours of battery life, and an extremely comfortable design that will almost make you forget you’re wearing a pair of over-ear headphones.

Of course, there are other, more affordable alternatives, starting with the Beats Solo 3, which now sell for just $100 after receiving a $29 discount, or pick up a pair of V-MODA S-80 All-Wireless Headphones for the same price. This last option doesn’t seem to have a discount, but the price of these headphones just dropped by $70, making your savings greater.

If you’re not a fan of over-ear headphones, you can also consider picking up a pair of V-MODA Hexamove Pro, which are now available for just $30 thanks to an enormous 63 percent discount. And if you want something more powerful, you can also check out Sennheiser’s MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 Earbuds, now going for $185 with a 34 percent discount that makes them a desirable alternative.