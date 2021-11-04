We keep enjoying early Black Friday deals at Amazon.com. The latest discounts come with a vast selection of gaming peripherals from Logitech and Corsair to complement yesterday’s Razer deals. First up, the Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that’s getting a 22 percent discount on its version with Clicky mechanical switches, meaning you can pick one up for $180. Tactile and Linear switch options are also on sale, but they will be a bit more expensive. However, the Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is also a great option to start gaming, and you can get yours for $100 after a 23 percent discount that will get you $30 savings. And if you want a more affordable option, you can opt for the Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum RGB Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that sells for $90 after a $10 discount. The Corsair K70 RGB TKL is also available for $100 in case you’re interested. Go for this model and score $40 savings.

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse with Hero 25K Sensor is receiving a 33 percent discount, which means you can pick one up for $100. This wireless mouse comes with 11 programable buttons and a 60-hour battery so that you can play without worrying that much about charging your mouse. The Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE is another wireless option to consider. It sells for $80 after a $20 discount, but if you want a wired option, you can also opt for the Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite that sells for $50 after a $30 discount. And you can get the Corsair MM350 PRO Premium Spill-Proof Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad for $20 after a 50 percent discount. Suppose you want to purchase a new gaming headset. In that case, you can also pick up the Logitech G635 DTS, X 7.1 Surround Sound LIGHTSYNC RGB PC Gaming Headset for $70 after a $70 discount, and you can get the Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE Gaming Headset that sells for $198 after a $12 discount.