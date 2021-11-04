Early Black Friday deals keep getting better and better. We have spotted several Android devices on sale over at Amazon, Samsung, and Motorola.com, starting with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 that’s currently receiving an 11 percent discount at Amazon.com, which translates to $200 savings. This means that you can pick up your new foldable device for just $1,600. This device packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage. However, if you want more storage space, you can choose to purchase the 512GB variant for $1,700 after getting the same $11 savings.

If you want the smaller Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, you can also get it on sale at Amazon.com. You can grab one for $925 after a $75 discount, but there are other ways to save more money on your new foldable phone. You can head over to Samsung.com, where the same model sells for $400 after a massive $600 discount. However, you must trade in up to four of your current devices to reach the $600 savings mark. This will help you get your hands on a new device with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor for less. And if you want the Galaxy Z Fold 3, it is available for $900 after a $900 discount attainable via trade-ins.

Since we’re talking foldable devices, you can consider the Moto Razr 5G that now sells for $800 after a huge $600 discount; no trade-in is needed. This model comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. You can get it for the same price and with the same savings at Motorola or at Amazon.

And if you want more conventional devices, you can check out the Samsung Galaxy S21 series that sells for as low as $250 or check out the latest Moto Edge, Moto G Stylus, and other Motorola devices. There’s something for everyone, so check them out and see if there’s anything that catches your interest.