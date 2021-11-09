Early Black Friday deals feature the Google Pixelbook Go and more on sale

We keep on receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, where you will find the latest Google Pixelbook Go receiving a 12 percent discount on its Intel Core i5 variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storag. This means that you can pick one up for $749, which translates to $100 instant savings. This laptop will also deliver up to 12 hours of battery life, a 13.3-inch touch display, and more. You can also opt for the 16GB RAM variant that packs the same 128GB storage and Intel Core i5 processor for $849 and score $150 savings, which is also a nice deal. The other variations are also on sale, but this last option is the one that will get you the best savings.

However, you can also check out HP’s Chromebook 14-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop that is receiving a 12 percent discount, meaning that you can pick one up for $379. This laptop features a 14-inch touchscreen display, an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, and $50 savings. The HP Chromebook 11-inch Laptop is another great choice. It comes with a massive 40 percent discount, meaning that you can pick one up for $180. This model packs a MediaTek MT8183 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage under the hood that will be perfect for getting everyday tasks done.

Google Pixelbook Go HP Chromebook 14 HP Chromebook 11

You can also save some bucks on some amazing monitors, starting with the ASUS TUF Gaming Curved Monitor that is receiving a $19 discount on its 32-inch model, which leaves it up for grabs at $280. Or get better savings with the Acer EI272UR 27-inch curved gaming monitor with AMD Radeon FreeSync2 HDR technology that sells for $250 after a $40 discount.