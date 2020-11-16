We start today’s deals with a vast selection of Apple devices on sale. Some of the best deals can be found on the previous MacBook Air with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD Storage is currently getting a $79 discount, leaving it at just $920. There is also a $250 discount on the new 16-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i7 processor, 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM.

Buy MacBook Air
Buy 16-inch MacBook Pro
See complete MacBook deals list

iPads are also on sale, and you can find an extended list of every option available. Maybe one of the best options is the 11-inch WiFi-only version with 128GB storage, which is getting a $50 discount, leaving it at $739. You can get twice the storage for $849 with the same $50 savings.

Buy 128GB 11-inch iPad Pro
See complete iPad deals list

We also find the Apple Watch Series 6 and Watch SE on sale. The new Apple Watch Series 6 is getting a $49 discount in its 40mm GPS-only version, which leaves it at $350. The larger 44mm version is getting a $20 discount, leaving it at $409. The Apple Watch SE is also getting a $20 discount in its GPS+Cellular 40mm version, which means you can get one for just $309 or pay $30 more for the 44mm version.

Buy Apple Watch Series 6 GPS
Buy Apple Watch SE GPS+Cellular

Now, since we’re talking about watches, you can also get a Garmin solar-powered Smartwatch while saving some cash. The Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar is currently available for $990 after a $160 discount. The Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar can be yours for $700 with $150 savings, and there are other less expensive options like the Garmin Instinct Solar Surf and the Garmin Instinct Solar in Graphite Camo for $350 and $345, with $100 and $105 discounts, respectively.

Buy Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar
Buy Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar
Buy Garmin Instinct Solar Surf
Buy Camo Garmin Instinct Solar

Apple Watch Bluetooth headphones

Other deals include Apple’s AirPods Pro for $200 after a $49 discount. The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Plus for $110 with $40 savings, the Jabra Elite 75t, which are currently selling for $160 with $20 savings, and the Audio-Technica ATH-SR30BTBK headphones for just $70 after a $29 discount. There are also tons of Early Black Friday deals at Amazon. We invite you to take a look and see if there’s anything you fancy.

Buy Apple AirPods Pro
Buy Samsung Galaxy Buds+
Buy Jabra Elite 75t
Buy Audio-Technica ATH-SR30BTBK
View Early Black Friday deals at Amazon

