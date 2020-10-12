We start today’s deals with some early Amazon Prime Day deals, as the latest MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 512GB in storage space is getting a $149 discount. The first $99 discount appears as soon as you follow the link below, but there’s a second $50 discount that will appear at checkout. The same MacBook Air, but with half the storage, is also getting a $149 discount, but this one starts with a $49 discount and $100 extra savings when you check out. You can also get the new Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display, which comes with a 27-inch screen, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage for $1,700 after a $99 discount.

If you’re looking for a new iPad, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is getting a $50 discount, leaving it at $950 with 128GB in storage space in its WiFi-only version. However, the 11-inch model gets you the same features, but twice the storage for $850 after a $49 discount. The iPad mini with 64GB in storage is getting $63 savings, leaving it at $336, or go for the version with 256GB in storage, which can be yours for $490 and save $59 upon purchase.

Several Amazon products are also on sale, as you can find the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials bundle with a leather cover and power adaptor for $170 after a $20 discount in its 8GB version or get the 32GB version for $200 with the same $20 discount. Just remember that these Kindles will include Amazon ads every once in a while. The Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display is currently available for $45 after a 50 percent discount, which means that you can get two for the price of one. The Amazon Echo Auto and Amazon’s Roku Express HD streaming media player are also on discount. Take Alexa on the road for just $20 after a $30 discount. Stay home and stream your favorite content to your TV for $21 after a $9 discount.

AUKEY is also giving us several deals as its Wireless Power Bank with 18W power delivery is getting a $5 discount and a $6 coupon, leaving it at just $24. AUKEY’s Power Delivery Power Bank 30w comes with a 30,000mAh capacity, and it will easily charge your phones, tablets, Nintendo Switch, and more for just $56 after you add a $20 discounts coupon. If you want a smaller power bank, AUKEY’s USB C Power Bank, 20000mAh portable charger is selling for just $35 with $20 savings and an extra $5 coupon. AUKEY’s 800mAh wireless power bank with 18W power delivery is also on sale for just $24 after an $11 discount, if you apply a $6 coupon to your purchase.

Other Deals include the Apple AirPods Pro, which are currently selling for $199 after a $50 discount, the Sony X750 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV that’s up for grabs for just $698 after a $302 discount, and you can save $28 more if you add a coupon to your purchase, leaving it at just $670. A new 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch can be yours for $189 after a $91 discount or go for a Withings Steel Hybrid smartwatch for $51.42.

