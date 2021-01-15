If you’re new to Earin, you should know that the Sweden-based company was the first-ever company to introduce True Wireless in-ear headphones in 2015, defining a new category of products that fast developed into a rather busy market leading up to this year.

At the 2021 CES ShowStoppers, Earin introduced the A-3, the company’s third-generation True Wireless earbuds. Touted as the smallest earbud on the market, the A-3 brings Scandinavian design to the masses, with a price tag of $199 USD and an option to choose between black and silver models. A special Kickstarter edition is already available exclusively.

Despite its small footprint, measuring 20mm x 17mm x 15.8mm and 3,5gr., the A-3 features a large, 14.3mm Dynamic Driver with a frequency response (a metric not many headphone and earbud manufacturers announce) of 20Hz to 20KHz.







The charging case (Earin calls it the Capsule) measures 58.5mm x 47.2mm x 21.2mm and 50gr., and it fully charges the earbuds in 1.5 hours. Overall battery life is rated at up to 30 hours with the charging case.

Featuring the Qualcomm QCC5121 MCU, the earbuds are Bluetooth 5.0 compatible, and offer a touch sensor (for controls), accelerometer (detecting proper left-and-right wear), proximity sensor (wear detection), and hall sensors (for charging case detection).

The charging case is made of aluminum, and the earbuds themselves are rated IP52 for sweat, splash, and dust resistance.

On top of everything, the Earin A-3 gives you easy and seamless access to digital assistants like Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri.

The Earin A-3 will be available in Q1 on on Earin.com and Amazon.