Swedish-brand Earin introduced its latest true wireless earbuds – the Earin A-3 – at CES 2021 earlier this month. And if you’ve been waiting for them since their debut to hit the shelves, there’s finally some good news. The Earin A-3 are now up for grabs from the company’s official website and will soon be sold via Amazon as well. As for the price, they’ll set you back by $199 a pop. The Earin A-3 also made it to our Best of CES 2021 list that recognized the most innovative and exciting products at this year’s all-digital show.

The standout trait of Earin A-3 is its design. which is quite minimalist and unique. There’s no ugly stem to be seen and it looks as if someone pinched the outer section and then flattened the sharp edge. Notably, the Earin offering is reversible, which means you can just pop either bud into your ears without having to worry about left or right alignment, thanks to the company’s patented automatic placement recognition technology. And they offer touch controls for handling calls and music playback too.

Earin claims that the A-3 are the smallest and lightest true wireless earbuds in the world. Plus, they are IP52-certified, which means they can handle occasional liquid splash and sweat exposure with ease. Inside, you’ll find a customized 14.3mm dynamic driver, while there are four mics in total. The company claims that the A-3 can last up to 5 hours on a single charge, while the charging case takes that number to 30 hours.

The earbuds take 1.5 hours to go from 0-100%, while it takes 3 hours to completely juice up the charging case via a Type-C cable. The Earin A-3 earbuds offer support for wireless charging as well. Wireless connectivity is handled by Bluetooth v5.0, while supported audio codecs include SBC, AAC, AptX, and AptX low latency. You get passive noise cancellation to negate external sounds, complemented by wind noise reduction algorithms. As for color options, you can choose between black and silver.