There are Apple AirPods, there are Samsung Galaxy Buds, there are Beats earphones, there are Jabra's earbuds, there are Google's Pixel Buds... you get my point. The in-ear wireless earbuds market is endless, with new options popping up every month. But the company that has consistently surprised me with its earbuds is EarFun. The EarFun Air Pro 3 were one of my favorite earphones under $80, and now the company's new Free Pro 3 takes it even up a notch.

For a pair of wireless earbuds that are priced around $70, the EarFun Free Pro 3 manages to punch above their weight, delivering impressive sound quality and a range of features, including Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint technology and Snapdragon Sound with Qualcomm aptX, all while carrying a slim profile. However, they fall short in some areas, such as Active Noise Cancelation. But there's a lot to like about these earbuds. Here's my full review of the EarFun Free Pro 3 wireless earbuds.

Price and Availability

EarFun Free Pro 3 were introduced in October 2023 at a retail price of $79. However, thanks to the ongoing promotion on Amazon and our exclusive code "AF325OFF," you can grab these earbuds for a 25% discount, lowering the cost to just $60. The earbuds are available in three colors: Brown Black, Navy Blue, and Silver White.

What I Like

Loaded with Features

For a pair of earbuds that cost half the price of AirPods 3rd Gen, the EarFun Free Pro 3 packs a lot of features. There's a Qualcomm chipset underneath that brings Snapdragon Sound Technology and support for aptX Adaptive audio. These technologies work together to ensure you get a high-quality audio experience over Bluetooth. Along with this, there's a six-mic array that works to improve voice quality during calls, all while reducing the background noise. Speaking of noise cancelation, EarFun's QuietSmart 2.0 technology is onboard that reduces noise by up to 43 dB.

Additionally, the earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.3 along with Multipoint technology, so you never have to manually switch between devices to answer calls or log on to online meetings. They also offer a Game mode to reduce lag when gaming or when you're watching a live stream. EarFun also offers a companion app that allows the user to perform various functions, such as customizing EQ, upgrading the firmware of the device, and allowing the user to set touch controls.

Compact and Slim

But the best part about EarFun Free Pro 3 is that the company has managed to pack all these features into a compact, lightweight package. The earbuds, along with the case, weigh just 41.5 grams, and the case measures a pocket-friendly 67 x 50 x 31mm. The case is exceptionally sturdy and portable. In fact, these earbuds are now my go-to choice for gym sessions due to their small size. They can easily snugly fit into any jeans pocket as well.

Each earbud, weighing 5.3 grams, is constructed from durable plastic with soft silicone ear tips and features a matte finish in touch areas. The earbuds also have wing tips to help keep them secure in place. However, I found the default ear tips to be slightly small, and the left earbud did fall out while I was running until I switched to a larger size. But this doesn't detract from their overall impressive design - it's incredible to see how EarFun has crammed so many features into such tiny earbuds.

Sound quality

Sound quality isn’t what you would expect to be exceptional, especially when you’re paying this much for a pair of earbuds, but the EarFun Free Pro 3 stand out. Unlike many budget earbuds with overpowering bass, the Free Pro 3 provides a balanced experience despite its modest 7mm driver. While it may not rival top-tier models like the Bose QuietComfort or Apple AirPods Pro 2, most users will find the sound quality pleasantly surprising.

For instance, when I tested it with the Main Title track of 'Only Murders in the Building,' which has a rich range of sound frequencies, the instrumental separation was outstanding, with each element distinct and robust bass (free from any distortion) and deep sound. However, with tracks like Beyonce's 'MY HOUSE,' the bass occasionally overshadowed the vocals.

Battery life

The EarFun Free Pro 3 excels in the battery department. EarFun promises up to 7.5 hours of playback on a single charge, and with the case, you get a total of up to 33 hours. I can confirm this claim, and even with ANC enabled, you can enjoy around six to seven hours of playback. Plus, there's the convenience of USB-C fast charging, wherein a quick ten-minute top-up provides two hours of playback.

What's especially noteworthy is that the EarFun Free Pro 3 offers wireless charging — something that is not commonly found in budget earbuds. Using this, you can just place these earbuds on a Qi wireless charger (or the wireless charger in your car), and you won't have to worry about keeping the case powered up.

What I Don't Like

Active Noise Cancelation

The EarFun Free Pro 3 falls short in one aspect: its active noise cancelation (ANC). Despite the company claiming up to 43dB of noise cancelation, I was rather disappointed with its ANC performance. Even with ANC turned on, I could still hear background noise quite clearly. While activating ANC does provide a slight improvement, it's not very pronounced and hardly noticeable.

EarFun did release an update to address this issue, and while it did help somewhat, the ANC performance still leaves room for improvement. This can be managed by playing music or a podcast in the background. Unfortunately, if you're looking for earbuds that can completely block out your surroundings with ANC, this may not be the ideal choice.

Should You Buy EarFun Free Pro 3?

For $70, EarFun Free Pro 3 is an absolute bargain. Sure, both ANC and call quality could be improved, but the amount of features these earbuds pack and the impressive sound quality they deliver make the EarFun Free Pro 3 a standout choice. I'm a fan of their small, compact design, long-lasting battery life, secure-fit wing tips, and the added benefit of an IPX5 rating. Whether you're hunting for a budget-friendly holiday gift, a reliable backup for your gym sessions, or simply a pair of budget-friendly earbuds that pack a punch, these earbuds are an excellent choice.