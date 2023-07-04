In a world where wireless earbuds often come with a hefty price tag, most people just want earbuds that are affordable and do the job well. If you're looking for feature-packed earbuds that provide excellent value for your money, EarFun has the best solution. While they may not be as well-known as Samsung or Apple, EarFun's Air Pro 3 earbuds deliver impressive performance and are among the best wireless earbuds available.

These earbuds offer excellent audio quality, long battery life, and active noise cancelation (ANC), all for under $80 (and you can save even more with our special promo code). Learn more about the EarFun Air 3 Pro in our full review of these earbuds down below.

EarFun Air Pro 3 8.00 / 10 EarFun's Air Pro 3 Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds feature Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive Sound, wireless charging, up to 45 hours of playtime with their case, app EQ customization, and 6 Environmental Noise Cancellation microphones, and more. Specifications Brand: EarFun

EarFun Battery Life: 7 hours (with ANC enabled), 9 hours (with ANC off); 36 additional hours in case

7 hours (with ANC enabled), 9 hours (with ANC off); 36 additional hours in case Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.3, Multipoint connection support

Bluetooth 5.3, Multipoint connection support Noise Cancellation: Yes, up to 43dB

Yes, up to 43dB Charging Case: USB-C, wireless charging support

USB-C, wireless charging support Codecs: SBC, AAC, aptX Adaptive, LC3

SBC, AAC, aptX Adaptive, LC3 Mono Listening: Yes

Yes IP rating: IPX5

IPX5 Microphones: Six

Six Weight: Earbuds: 5g, Case: 43g

Earbuds: 5g, Case: 43g Dimensions: Buds: 20 x 22.8 x 32mm, Case: 60 x 50 x 31 mm

Buds: 20 x 22.8 x 32mm, Case: 60 x 50 x 31 mm Price: $80 (additional discounts available on the listing page) Pros Great sound for the price

Great noise cancellation

Comfortable fit

IPX5 water resistance rating

Supports wireless charging Cons No in-ear detection

Supporting app could've been better

Some may find it a bit bulky

Price and availability

The EarFun Air Pro 3 are listed at $100 on the company's official website, but there is a discount available that brings down the price to $80. However, if you head over to Amazon, you can snag them for an even lower price. By applying an on-page coupon and our exclusive coupon code "AP315OFF", you can purchase these earbuds for less than $60.

Design and build

The EarFun Air Pro 3 earbuds sport a classic TWS design, featuring a long stem and silicone eartips. When you first pick up these earbuds, you might notice a slightly plastic-like feel, but it is to be expected given their price point. They come in a single gray-black finish, which might not appeal to those who prefer more color options. The inner body boasts a glossy black finish, while the stem has a matte gray finish.

At the top of the stem, you'll find a small bump that serves as the touch area for the earphones. This touch area supports single-, double-, and triple-taps, providing a range of control options, but more on this later. One of the standout features of these earbuds, though, is their impressive lightness. Despite their size, these earbuds are remarkably lightweight and comfortable, causing no discomfort or fatigue even during extended periods of use.

The pre-applied silicone eartips ensure a snug fit, and I experienced no slipping during workouts or day-to-day use. If you prefer, you can choose from one of the four different-sized eartips (XS, S, M, and L) included in the box. Speaking of working out while wearing these earbuds, you can have peace of mind knowing that the Air Pro 3 have an IPX5 rating, ensuring water protection (though not dust protection).

However, it's not all roses. There are a few areas where the EarFun Air Pro 3 could improve. For instance, despite their light weight, the earbuds are somewhat bulky, which detracts from their premium appearance. The charging case is also a bit bulky, making it less convenient to carry in small pockets. On the bright side, though, EarFun compensates for this with the inclusion of USB-C and wireless charging support.

Audio

First things first, let's get the specs out of the way. The EarFun Air Pro 3 earbuds are equipped with 11mm drivers and support features such as aptX Adaptive Audio, and codecs like SBC, AAC, and LC3. These earbuds also use the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology and support Multipoint connection, allowing you to connect the earbuds to two devices simultaneously.

Moving on to sound quality, unlike many earphones in this price range, the Air Pro 3 earbuds have a distinct identity. While many earbuds at this price point sacrifice sound quality for features, the EarFun Air Pro 3 deliver a rich, powerful sound with a thumping bass. The sound has a depth to it that is quite pleasing to the ear. It's akin to the difference between listening to a MacBook speaker and a Windows laptop speaker.

The vocals are clear and easily audible, contributing to the overall sound quality. On some tracks, you might find the instrumental distinction a bit lacking, and it feels it could have been better. While it's not bad per se, there's room for improvement.

The bass can also be sometimes be a bit overwhelming. However, playing with the equalizer and adjusting it to your preference can help. I found that selecting the "Bass Reducer" option on the app resulted in a more balanced sound, though you can also customize it manually to your liking.

One thing to note here is that the sound from these earbuds is quite loud. For comparison, I listen to music at around 80% volume on my Nothing Ear 2, but I only needed about 50% volume on the EarFun Air Pro 3, and that was still quite loud. This makes them perfect for podcasts and audiobooks.

As for the Active Noise Cancelation (ANC), the EarFun Air Pro 3 offer up to 43dB of ANC using a total of six microphones (three on each earbud). I found the ANC to be satisfactory, but not exceptional. It doesn't provide complete silence like the AirPods Pro 2, and even with ANC enabled, I could still hear conversations in a busy gym and the rumble of traffic. However, it did dampen the noise to a comfortable level.

When music is playing, the level of ANC is sufficient. You'll hardly be able to hear surrounding noise, and the snug fit in the ear also helps. On the whole, it's safe to say that the ANC these earbuds offer is average at best. To get the best possible ANC, you would need to consider other earbuds at a higher price point, but the EarFun Air Pro 3 are more than adequate for everyday use.

Features

EarFun provides a companion app for both Android and iPhone, which is quite simple and straightforward to use. This app allows you to customize touch controls individually for both the earbuds, select your preferred EQ setting, toggle ANC on and off, switch between ANC modes, and much more.

Speaking of ANC, there are three ANC modes to choose from: normal (ANC off), Noise Canceling (ANC on), and Ambient Sound, which intelligently eliminates environmental noises. However, there is no dial to adjust the strength of the ANC, which might be a minor drawback for some users.

Nonetheless, as detailed before, the app also allows you to adjust the equalizer. There are four pre-built options available, namely "Bass Boost," "Bass Reducer," "Treble Boost," and "Treble Reducer," You also have the ability to manually customize the equalizer settings to your liking and save custom settings.

For gamers, the app features a low-latency Game Mode. In my testing, I found that this mode noticeably reduces lag, but it obviously isn't as low as what you'd experience with wired earphones. The app can also be used to apply software updates. I received one right out of the box, and it was applied fairly quickly.

One feature that is noticeably absent is in-ear detection. This means the earbuds won't automatically pause playback when removed from your ears. But, this is understandable given the earbuds' price point. Overall, the EarFun Air Pro 3 comes with a robust set of features that should be enough for most users.

Battery Life

The EarFun Air Pro 3 earbuds offer some of the best battery life in their class. The company claims that with ANC disabled, the earbuds can last up to 9 hours on a single charge, and the charging case can extend this to a total of 45 hours. With ANC enabled, the earbuds' battery life drops slightly to 7 hours.

In real-world testing, I found the battery performance to be excellent. I was able to easily watch a movie on a two-and-a-half-hour flight and still had 55% battery left. I regularly switched between ANC modes during my flight, and played with settings a lot. And, when you need to top-up, the EarFun Air Pro 3 offer easy-to-use options.

The charging case supports USB-C charging, and it takes about two hours to fully recharge the earbuds. In addition, the EarFun Air Pro 3 also supports wireless charging, a feature that is rare to find in earbuds in this price range.

Final Verdict

Should you buy the EarFun Air Pro 3? Absolutely. While these earbuds may not be perfect, they offer an impressive balance of features and sound quality for their price point. If you're in the market for a pair of cost-effective earbuds that don't compromise on quality, the EarFun Air Pro 3 should definitely be on your shortlist.