EarFun Air Pro 3 Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds might be the best budget-friendly earphones on the market, as they constantly receive tons of great reviews for a product that only costs $80. You may think that this is already an attractive option for anyone looking to get a new pair of earphones, but things have gotten more interesting after the latest offer that will help you get your hands on a pair for just $56, but only if you act fast.

EarFun Air Pro 3 Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds $56 $90 Save $34 EarFun's Air Pro 3 Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds feature Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive Sound, wireless charging, up to 45 hours of playtime with their case, app EQ customization, and 6 Environmental Noise Cancellation microphones, and more. $56 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon’s latest offers will get you a new pair of EarFun Air Pro 3 Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds for just $56. This may seem like a joke since the earbuds are still listed for $80, with a $10 on-page coupon that would leave them up for grabs at $70. However, you will be able to score the extra savings by adding promo code EAP3VALN at checkout, meaning that you would be scoring $34 in instant savings.

The EarFun Air Pro 3 Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds include tons of excellent features, including Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive Sound, wireless charging, up to 45 hours of playtime with their case, app EQ customization, and 6 Environmental Noise Cancellation microphones, combined with Qualcomm cVc 8.0 technology to block out unwanted background noise.

If you want to read more about the EarFun Air Pro 3, you can check out the latest review available on our sister website, Android Police, where you will have a better idea of just how good they are. Of course, you can also check out the more affordable EarFun Air Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds, now available for just $48 thanks to a very compelling 25 percent discount and $15 extra savings via an on-page coupon.