Here's why EA might ditch FIFA branding after the 2022 World Cup

Last year, a report published claimed that EA Sports, the developer of the widely popular game FIFA 22, is considering dropping the 'FIFA' name from the game's title. The company said that it was reviewing the agreement with FIFA, and was considering renaming the popular game. Now a report from VideoGamesChronicle claims as to why the company is planning to make such a move.

VideoGamesChronicle was able to gain access to the remarks EA Sports' CEO Andrew Wilson said to the company's staff after the rumors spurt out. Wilson feels that the FIFA branding provides nothing in the non-World Cup years. "Basically, what we get from FIFA in a non-World Cup year is the four letters on the front of the box," he said.

Although the company gets the benefit of using the FIFA branding in the World Cup years, it has to still settle over 300 licensing agreements which will allow EA to use correct names, players, teams, kit, stadium, and leagues without needing to crack a deal with FIFA. As suggested before, players are a part of the FIFPro license that’s different than FIFA branding.

In addition to costing the company money, FIFA branding also restricts EA from what it can do with the football game. Wilson claims it has had difficulty in making more modes beyond 11v11, to partner with non-FIFA brands, "expand more deeply and broadly into the digital ecosystems around the fabric of football."

A report from New York Times last year claimed that EA was trying to crack a deal with FIFA that would allow the company to showcase highlights of the real-world games in the EA FIFA game. It was also looking to offer digital assets like NFTs in the game, but it wasn't granted permission to do so. "FIFA is just the name on the box, but they’ve precluded our ability to be able to branch into the areas that players want", Wilson said.

According to New York Times, money is also an issue. FIFA is now asking EA almost double of what it currently gets and according to the publication, the deal is now valued at over $1 billion over four years. On this, CEO Wilson said, "We don’t want to pay more money than this license is worth. But it’s not about that, it’s really about our ability to deliver games and experiences that our fans want, in a timely fashion."

According to multiple reports, EA and FIFA's current deal is set to expire after the Qatar World Cup later this year. The company hasn't made a decision yet, but it is believed that people at EA are thinking of what they'll call the game if the deal with FIFA doesn't go through. The game could be called EA Sports FC as the company trademarked this name in the EU and the UK last year.

EA FIFA 22 EA FIFA 22 is the latest football (soccer) game from EA Sports Inc. It comes with all the 2022 season transfers, latest kits, and is optimized for the latest PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X consoles. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below.

Source: VideoGamesChronicle | Via: The Verge