E3 2022 is officially canceled by ESA

It looks like E3 won’t be happening this year. In a tweet, Will Powers, PR Lead for Gaming peripheral Razer, has broken the news claiming that the event was canceled. The ESA later confirmed the news officially, and it started sending out emails to partners.

IGN reported the news and verified the email, and it also received a confirmation and an official statement from ESA, confirming that E3 2022 has been canceled and that it will return in 2023 with a “reinvigorated showcase.”

"We will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer. Whether enjoyed from the show floor or your favorite devices, the 2023 showcase will bring the community, media, and industry back together in an all-new format and interactive experience. We look forward to presenting E3 to fans around the world live from Los Angeles in 2023."

The original game trade show was scheduled to take place in-person this year, but E3 announced that the event would continue to stay digital-only this year due to the pandemic and rising number of cases. The event was supposed to take place around the middle of June, but it looks like the digital event was also canceled.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Around the same time, the E3 cancelation was going around, Geoff Keighley also announced that the Summer Game Fest would “return this June with a slate of events.” The announcement doesn’t detail the event, but we usually see big game announcements, and with the canceled E3 event, publishers might turn to this game show to announce their big and new titles for 2022 and 2023.