The 2020 edition of Electronic Entertainment Expo, popularly known as E3, has been cancelled owing to the coronavirus epidemic. E3 is the world’s biggest trade event for the video game industry, and its cancellation has cast dark clouds of uncertainty over announcements from major game developers and publishers.

“After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry – our fans, our employees, our exhibitors, and our longtime E3 partners – we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles,” organizer Entertainment Software Association (ESA) said in a statement.

E3 2020 marks the first time in over 20 years that the annual show has not taken place. However, organizer ESA says that it is in talks with partners and members to showcase major announcements via an online experience at some point in June.

Source: E3Expo